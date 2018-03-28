Joppa Concrete Plant Rejected by Dallas City Council

A controversial concrete mixing plant near the Joppa community in Southern Dallas was rejected by the Dallas City Council Wednesday after more than a year of debate. (Published 2 hours ago)

A controversial concrete mixing plant near the Joppa community in Southern Dallas was rejected by the Dallas City Council Wednesday after more than a year of debate.

The decision came after several previous delays that were granted in hopes of reaching an agreement with neighbors about the project.

The site owned by the Union Pacific Railroad on South Central Expressway at Linfield Road already has a gravel yard and asphalt plant.

Employees of gravel yard company Martin Marietta attended the meeting hoping to win support along with residents on both sides of the zoning case.

The issue was also part of an ongoing fight between the area’s new City Council Member Kevin Felder and Councilman Dwaine Caraway who used to represent the area.

Mayor Mike Rawlings was on Felder’s side in a 9 to 5 City Council vote to reject the plant.

“We have over 200 signatures. The community has been hoodwinked and bamboozled. And we have exposed that by going door to door,” Felder said.

Lobbyists for the concrete plant insisted it would produce no more pollution than a hamburger restaurant but environmental groups joined the opposition.

Caraway supported the plant and attacked environmentalists who attended Wednesday’s meeting.

“You’re acting like you care for Joppa today because you want a defeat. Well you’re going to get it, we understand you’re going to win this today, ok, fine. But I’m not going to bend my back and hide my face, and not fight for what’s right, even on the loosing side.

Caraway said the companies have been good neighbors, the plan would create jobs and Felder failed to properly represent the community.

Felder encourage the companies to reapply for warehouse zoning on the site. Wednesday’s vote does not forbid that option.