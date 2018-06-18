Controversial Dunkin' Donuts Sign Removed From Store

A controversial sign seen posted at a Dunkin' Donuts in Baltimore asked customers to report employees shouting in languages other than English. (Published 2 hours ago)

A controversial sign seen posted at a Dunkin' Donuts in Baltimore, Maryland asked customers to report employees shouting in languages other than English.



Now Dunkin' Donuts is acknowledging the move was inappropriate.



The sign reads in part, "if you hear any of our staff shouting in a language other than English to call management with the name of the employee and in return get a coupon for a free product."



The sign has since gone viral on social media, attracting national attention.



The company has since removed the sign and issued a statement saying:



"Dunkin' Donuts and our franchisees share the goal of creating a welcoming and hospitable environment for all guests. The franchise owner has informed us that the sign was posted by their general manager based on her own personal judgment to ensure those standards are being met. While her intent was to address a customer service and satisfaction issue, the franchisee determined her approach was inappropriate and confirmed the sign has been removed."