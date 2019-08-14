Contractor Finally Issues Refund After NBC 5 Responds Report

NBC 5 Responds reported Monday on a fence contractor accused of ripping off his customers. After the story aired, a woman in Dallas received a refund from that same contractor after waiting for more than a year. (Published 5 minutes ago)

Waiting for a refund that may never come, Linda Summers said she spent many hours on her porch wondering if Shawn Partain would ever return.

"He kept saying, 'Oh, my guys are on their way. They're on their way,'" she said.

Partain was the subject of several NBC 5 Responds stories in which customers claimed he took their money, promised to build their fences, but didn't finish the jobs.

After NBC 5 Responds reported the stories, some of customers received refunds from Partain, but Summers was left waiting.

So, NBC 5 Responds reached out to Partain on her behalf.

He said he would give her a call and take care of it.

"After the story aired, I got a call last night from Shawn. He said, 'I have your money. I have cash. I'm going to bring it to you in the morning,'" she said.

That next morning, Partain arrived with something for which Summers has been waiting for a long time.

"He brought me this! All my money," Summers said.

It was $2,000 in cash.

"I didn't think I'd ever see it," she said. "You responded beautifully and comprehensively and unbelievably!"

Summers said Partain apologized several times and wanted her to know that he really isn't a bad guy.

NBC 5 Responds still has one more consumer who's waiting on Partain to pay him back.

He told us, he's working on it.