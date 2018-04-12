The countdown is on for one of the hottest musicals to make its way to North Texas: "Hamilton."

But before you pull out your wallet, individual tickets for the shows are not for sale just yet.

Dallas Summer Musicals, the official venue for "Hamilton" shows in Dallas, said they could start selling tickets in the fall. But Sarah Turner, of Carrollton, recently spotted Dallas "Hamilton" tickets for sale online and wasn’t sure if they were legitimate or not.

"I’ll go with my whole family," she said.

Turner found a "Hamilton" Facebook page that had 34,000 people interested.

"They posted that the tickets were available," she said.

She clicked a link and was redirected to a ticket website, and there they were, tickets ranging from $400 to $2,272.

"I thought, that can’t be right because the show's not for a year from now," she explained.

Turner checked Dallas Summer Musicals' website.

"And it specifically said that tickets were not available yet," she said.

Turner was even more confused, so she asked NBC 5 Responds to look into this. We asked Ken Novice, the President of Dallas Summer Musicals, if there’s any way you can get your hands on tickets before the fall.

"Well, you can, if you want to see it in New York on Broadway," he said.

According to Novice, the actual tickets don’t even exist yet. Season ticket holders haven’t even gotten them. But we’ve learned that some season ticket holders are selling their seats through websites and brokers with the promise to deliver the tickets once they receive them.

Novice said if you go that route, you’re buying at your own risk.

"You don’t know if it’s a fraudulent site or a real site," he said.

One site offers a 100 percent money back guarantee if a buyer has an issue with their ticket order. But still, Novice said it’s too hard to tell which third-party site is legitimate or bogus.

"If you do end up buying tickets through a site other than dallassummermusicals.org or ticketmaster.com, we won’t be able to guarantee those seats," he said.

Meanwhile, Turner said she got her answer and plans to only go through Dallas Summer Musicals to get her tickets for what’s being called one of the greatest musicals to ever hit the stage.

We brought the "Hamilton" Facebook page to Dallas Summers Musicals' attention. It has since been taken down.

The ticket site is still up, and the people behind it maintain that it’s a safe way for buyers and sellers to conduct business, where ticket sales are guaranteed.

Nonetheless, Dallas Summer Musicals still recommends that you buy your tickets through them once they go on sale to guarantee your seat.

Performances for "Hamilton" in Dallas will begin in spring of 2019.

