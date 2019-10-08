Consumer Reports Offers Tips to Lower Homeowners Insurance

Buying homeowners insurance isn't a particularly sexy task. It's a decision that hinges on getting enough coverage, especially without overpaying. Consumer Reports can help homeowners find the delicate balance to ensure that their homes and its contents are well-protected at the best price. (Published 33 minutes ago)

Buying homeowners insurance isn't a particularly sexy task. It's a decision that hinges on getting enough coverage, especially without overpaying. Consumer Reports can help homeowners find the delicate balance to ensure that their homes and its contents are well-protected at the best price.

The right homeowners insurance can help protect people. Once a home is assessed, how much insurance a homeowner needs can be determined. Consumer Reports recommends insuring a home for the full replacement cost. It pays not to be under insured in the event of a catastrophe, in case a complete rebuild is necessary.

It's also important to explore ways to lower premiums. Websites like Insure.com, NetQuote, and SelectQuote can make it easy to comparison shop.

When Consumer Reports asked members to rate their experiences with insurance companies, four stood out for overall satisfaction, including Erie and Auto-Owners.

The two at the very top of the ratings were USAA, which mainly deals with people in the military, veterans and their families, and Amica. They're not available on homeowners insurance sites, so to get rates for them, it's necessary to contact them directly.

Also look into bundling home and auto insurance from the same company. It may save as much as 30%.

Raising a deductible can also save money. Higher deductibles equal lower premiums.

Consumer Reports says premiums can be lowered by making certain home improvements. Replacing old plumbing, adding a security system and installing water or gas-leak detection sensors can trim 2% to 6% or more from a bill.