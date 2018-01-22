Consumer Responds: Eat Eggs For Your Health

Many years ago, eggs fell out of favor among health experts, because of the connection between high cholesterol foods and cardiovascular disease. But the science has changed course – and eggs are being viewed in a different, nutritional light. (Published 23 minutes ago)

Many years ago, eggs fell out of favor among health experts, because of the connection between high cholesterol foods and cardiovascular disease. But the science has changed course – and eggs are being viewed in a different, nutritional light.

In fact, you might even want to make them part of your healthy eating plan, in the new year.

It's true eggs are high in cholesterol. And a large amount of cholesterol in your blood can cause plaque buildup in your arteries and increase the risk of heart attack and stroke.

But it turns out, in healthy people, eating eggs doesn't seem to raise the levels of cholesterol in your blood by as much as experts once thought. Nor does it seem to increase your risk of cardiovascular disease. The science now is suggesting that other things, such as your weight, ethnicity, genes, age and saturated fat intake might have more of an effect on your cholesterol levels.

What Happens in a Government Shutdown?

With a possible government shutdown looming, here is a look at how a shutdown would affect the country. (Published Friday, Jan. 19, 2018)

Plus, one large 70-calorie egg packs an impressive assortment of vitamins, minerals and essential nutrients that aid in brain development, help maintain healthy skin and may play a role in reducing eye disease as you age. That combination has given the humble egg a renewed place in refrigerators, as a cheap and healthy addition to any diet.

Eggs are nutrient-dense and minimally processed, so there are good reasons to fit them into a healthful diet. Generally speaking, roughly one egg a day is a good guideline for most people, but you may want to check with your doctor to figure out what's best for you.

The health team at Consumer Reports also says storing eggs properly can help keep eggs safe and fresh. So don't keep them on the door of a fridge, where temperatures can be uneven. Instead, it's better to put them on a back shelf. And since bacteria can get in through breaks in the shell, toss any cracked eggs you find.