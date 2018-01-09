Consumer Electronics Show Gives Peek At Coming Technology

The Consumer Electronic Show is underway in Las Vegas and home automation is a big feature of the upcoming year, Tuesday January 9, 2017.

This year developers are taking a lot of the technology we know and improving upon it, mainly when it comes to smart homes.

Smart Tupperware will track the freshness of your food and text you to eat it before it goes bad.

There are fridges that will not only take pictures of the groceries inside while you're at the market, but will also suggest recipes based on what you have on hand.

Artificial Intelligence has created robots that help kids with homework.

Priscilla the robot will deliver things like extra towels and pillows to hotel guests.

There's a scanner to spot counterfeit cash and tell you if that leftover food in the fridge has ecoli growing inside.

Almost every company is adding internet to their home products to help you create a connected smart home.





"The big connectivity here is Amazon vs Google. The Amazon Alexa voice activated speaker vs the Google Home," said Elliot Weiler of Consumer Reports.

Plano-based Toyota unveiled a self driving van that can make deliveries on its own and even double as movable office space.

Some of these items are already for sale, while others will be just a few years away.