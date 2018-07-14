Construction to Close Lanes on Highway 183 Saturday Night

Traffic Reporter Samantha Davies has all you need to know about construction and closures across North Texas, including U.S. Highway 75 Central and State Highway 183 in Dallas. (Published Friday, July 13, 2018)

Traffic Updates to Know About This Weekend

Drivers in Irving and Dallas could see delays Saturday night and early Sunday morning, as crews take a big step in the construction project on state Highway 183.

Overnight Saturday, SouthGate Constructors will move eastbound traffic on Highway 183 onto new bridges and main lanes from Carl Road in Irving to Mockingbird Lane in Dallas. The work will include opening a new bridge over the Trinity River.

According to SouthGate Constructors, two eastbound lanes on Highway 183 will be closed during construction Saturday night, leaving one lane to get by.

Crews will close several ramps, including eastbound Highway 183 off-ramps to Loop 12 and Spur 482, the southbound Spur 482 ramp to eastbound Highway 183, and the eastbound 183 off-ramp to Mockingbird Lane near Dallas Love Field.

The construction is part of the Midtown Express project, which runs along Highway 183 from state Highway 121 in Euless all the way to Interstate 35 in Dallas.