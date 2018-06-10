Construction on I-35E in Dallas Not Going Away Anytime Soon

If you were driving along I-35E near Oak Cliff this weekend, you might have been one of many drivers stuck in traffic due to a weekend road closure.

The construction is a part of a larger project called The Southern Gateway.

It's a $600 million undertaking focused on an 11-mile stretch of highway. The project is expected to last until 2021.

Francis Lopez’s family has owned and operated Panchita's, a restaurant located just a couple blocks from where this weekend's construction took place, for nearly 30 years.

Weekend Long Closure of I-35E Near Downtown Dallas

I-35E is being shutdown in both directions just south of Downtown Dallas from 9:00 p.m. Saturday to 6:00 a.m. Monday for the removal of the 8th Street bridge. (Published Saturday, June 9, 2018)

"The traffic is a little inconvenient right now," Lopez said.

Lopez said many of their customers drive in from North Dallas, Mesquite and Kaufman County.

"They have trouble getting through the traffic already with the mix master…now with everything else going on it's going to be more challenging," she said.

The Southern Gateway project will rebuild and widen I-35E south of Downtown Dallas, as well as Highway 67 between I-35E and I-20, and the I-35/US 67 split.

It will also create two reversible non-tolled express lanes.

Many transportation leaders and council members like Scott Griggs have shown their support for the project.

Trump Lands in Singapore Ahead of Historic Meeting With Kim Jong Un

President Donald Trump touched down in Singapore Sunday, before his scheduled summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Tuesday. (Published 5 hours ago)

"I'm excited, it just takes a little bit of time, but great things are happening," Griggs said at an event in February.

City leaders are hopeful that the project will bring relief for drivers, and more business, to South Dallas.

"I know it's going to be a while before it gets cleared, but hopefully it will be worth it when the roads are clear and it will be convenient for us as well," Lopez said.