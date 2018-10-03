Over a year after receiving funding and months after starting work, exterior fencing at a Dallas Police Department substation remains incomplete, after work was halted by a city inspector, Wednesday, October 3, 2018.

The electrical contractor for the gate did apply for a permit but the fence contractor had not.

The city anticipates issuing a permit for the fence Wednesday.

Over a year after receiving funding and months after starting work, exterior fencing at a Dallas Police Department substation remains incomplete, after work was halted by a city inspector.

A “stop work” order is posted outside DPD’s South East substation after the city said one of the contractors failed to get a permit.

In a statement, the city said:

“This work is typically performed by a contractor hired by the city who usually is responsible for obtaining permits. Equipment and Building Services has contracts for this type of work on City facilities. Building Inspection, who is responsible for permitting and inspecting construction projects, is part of Sustainable Development and Construction. We anticipate being able to issue a permit for the fence today. The electrical contractor for the gate did apply for a permit but the fence contractor had not.”

The city received millions in bond funding in 2017 to improve security at its facilities after a series of attacks on police officers. According to the city, the south east substation is the only one to not yet have completed exterior fence.