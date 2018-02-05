Construction in Plano This Week

Drivers in Plano may face delays on the Dallas North Tollway this week due to construction. The following closures will take place nightly through Friday, Feb. 9:

• All lanes of Spring Creek Parkway, including the U-turn lanes under the DNT, will be closed from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

• All lanes of Windhaven Parkway, including the U-turn lanes under the DNT, will be closed from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The work being done is to add an additional travel lane in each direction of the DNT from the Sam Rayburn Tollway to the President George Bush Turnpike.

Crews will be performing bridge repair work, resurfacing the roadway pavement and moving the overhead lights from the median to the outside of the roadway.

