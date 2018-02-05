Construction in Plano This Week - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
OLY-DFW

Construction in Plano This Week

By Samantha Davies

Published 3 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Construction in Plano This Week
    NBC 5 News

    Drivers in Plano may face delays on the Dallas North Tollway this week due to construction. The following closures will take place nightly through Friday, Feb. 9:

    • All lanes of Spring Creek Parkway, including the U-turn lanes under the DNT, will be closed from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
    • All lanes of Windhaven Parkway, including the U-turn lanes under the DNT, will be closed from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

    The work being done is to add an additional travel lane in each direction of the DNT from the Sam Rayburn Tollway to the President George Bush Turnpike.

    Crews will be performing bridge repair work, resurfacing the roadway pavement and moving the overhead lights from the median to the outside of the roadway.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices