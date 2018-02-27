Construction Wrapping Up on $30 Million Library in Arlington

Construction is nearly complete on the new $30 million library, which will be right behind city hall in downtown Arlington. (Published Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018)

Don't know much about Downtown Arlington? A lot of people don't, but the city hopes that will soon change, as a major transformation gets underway.

All this week on NBC 5 Today, we're highlighting some of the major projects happening in the city, including a building that's redefining what a library is.

Construction is nearly complete on the new $30 million library, which will be right behind city hall.

You'll still find books inside, but the three-story building will also be home to community spaces, a maker lab with 3D printers and a genealogy department.

It was designed to appeal to people of all ages and interests, and leaders believe it can be an anchor for downtown.

"I think it's really cool that downtown is starting to provide different atmospheres for our community to explore or just hang out and have a space to be,” said Yoko Matsumoto, Director of Libraries for Arlington. “And I think the library will support all of that and build character in downtown."

The new library is set to open on June 16th and they plan to kick things off with a two-day celebration.