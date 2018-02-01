Construction Worker Hospitalized After Incident: Authorities

A construction worker has been hospitalized after an incident where he became entrapped in a trench digging machine Thursday near Beacon Crest Lane and Kaitlin Lane in Frisco, authorities said. (Published 3 hours ago)

The victim, who suffered serious injuries, was awake and conscious shortly after it happened, Frisco fire officials said.

Unable to free the man themselves, Frisco firefighters called for a medical air ambulance and a surgeon from Medical City Plano to get the man out.

"Once the helicopter arrived with the surgeon and the blood products, the air medical crew started administering the blood, the surgeon made an assessment. Working together with our rescue team they started to dissemble parts of the trencher," said Frisco Fire Department Deputy Chief Scott Vetterick.

"Then the surgeon made entry into the area, and started working on the patient to help free him, so they worked all together," Vetterick said.

The man's right leg was amputated just above the right knee.

"We had no choice," said Dr. Mark Gamber, medical director for the Frisco Fire Department. "This was clearly a case of where the only way to get the patient to care was going to be to separate him from his extremity."

The rescue was the first to utilize Frisco's new Prehospital Amputation Team, which brings together helicopters, surgeons, paramedics and firefighters for just such emergencies.

"To have all of this come together is what I think truly saved this guy's life and get him to the hospital," Gamber said.

The incident happened when workers were laying pipe at a housing development that is under construction, officials said.