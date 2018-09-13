Construction Worker Killed in Crash on SB I-35E; Lanes Closed - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Construction Worker Killed in Crash on SB I-35E; Lanes Closed

The interstate is expected to be closed for a while. It happened near W. Overton Road, close to U.S. Highway 67 and W. Kiest Boulevard.

Published 12 minutes ago | Updated 10 minutes ago

    NBC 5

    A construction worker was killed Thursday morning in a crash at a construction site and the crash has closed southbound Interstate 35E in southern Dallas.

    The driver of a red pickup was driving southbound when it hit the base of a highway sign that construction crews were trying to load onto an 18-wheeler with a crane. It happened near W. Overton Road, close to U.S. Highway 67 and W. Kiest Boulevard. Traffic is being forced to exit at E. Saner Avenue.

    The metal structure hit a worker, killing him, police said.

    The drive was taken into custody, police said.

    The interstate is expected to be closed for a while.

    No other information was available.

