The Fort Worth Fire Department responds to a call for an electrocuted construction worker in Fort Worth, Texas on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019.

A construction worker was hospitalized after he suffered injuries from electrocution while trapped underground in downtown Fort Worth Thursday afternoon, police say.

The worker was trapped in an electrical vault along Texas Street in between Monroe and Taylor streets, according to Fort Worth police.

Police said the man was conscious, but suffered "traumatic injuries to his upper body."

Police only described him as a "middle age male."