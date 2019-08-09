A man working at a construction site along Northwest Highway in Dallas was struck by a suspected drunken driver Thursday night, police said. (Published Aug. 9, 2019)

A man working at a construction site near Dallas Love Field was struck by a suspected drunken driver Thursday night, police say.

It happened at about 1:30 a.m. along the eastbound lanes of West Northwest Highway near Timberline Drive.

According to police, the worker was operating a machine in the two right lands that had been closed off to traffic when he was struck by a car. The car continued on and was chased by another construction worker before stopping on Lemmon Avenue, a few blocks away from the construction site, police said.

The construction worker was evaluated and released by paramedics, police said.

The woman driving the car was hospitalized at Parkland Medical Center. Police did not say how she was injured or give details on her condition.

No further details were available.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As details unfold, elements of this story may change.