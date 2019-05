A construction worker is in critical condition after a driver lost control of their car, rolling the vehicle which then hit the construction worker, Tuesday, May 28, 2019.

A construction worker is in critical condition after a driver lost control of their car, rolling the vehicle which then hit the construction worker.

The accident happened near the intersection of West Keist Boulevard and Mountain Creek Parkway in Dallas Tuesday afternoon.

Two people who were inside the car were also taken to a nearby hospital.

Dallas Police are investigating what may have caused the driver to lose control.

'It Destroyed the House': Twisters Rip Through Ohio, Indiana