Construction Ramping Up on I-635, Texas 121 Interchange

The 3-mile project hopes to improve mobility, safety for drivers who travel through the Texas 121 bottleneck between Interstate 635 and Farm to Market Road 2499. (Published Thursday, June 14, 2018)

Another round of construction is coming to the northeast corner of Tarrant County.



Monday, the Texas Department of Transportation will break ground on a $370 million project that will change the way people travel between Texas 121 and Interstate 635 in Grapevine.

Falling under the DFW Connector project, the latest phase of construction will reconstruct and widen 121, making room for a new interchange at I-635. New connectors to Texas 26 and Farm to Market Road 2499 will also be built, according to a news release.



The 121/635 interchange was identified in 2016 as being among the most congested chokepoints in all of Texas. Though it was included in the initial DFW Connector project, funds weren't available for another year.

NorthGate Constructors said work will happen nightly and on weekends.

Crews will begin utility, wall and bridge work beginning in September and foundation work on a new eastbound Bass Pro Drive Bridge in October, according to the tentative project timeline.

Construction is expected to be completed by 2022.