Heavy construction equipment ruptured a natural gas line in Dallas Wednesday morning.

According to Dallas Fire-Rescue, the gas leak happened before 9:27 a.m. in the 11100 block of Denton Drive, along elevated Green Line Dallas Area Rapid Transit train tracks.

Firefighters closed Denton Drive between Southwell Road and Walnut Hill Lane.

Passengers riding DART's Green Line will board shuttle buses between Bachman and Farmers Branch stations. DART said there may be some delays due to the gas leak.

Video from Texas Sky Ranger showed Dallas firefighters and hazmat crews arriving to help patch the leak.

There have been no reports of injuries.