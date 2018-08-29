Construction Equipment Bursts Natural Gas Line in Dallas: DFR - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Construction Equipment Bursts Natural Gas Line in Dallas: DFR

Published 3 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Construction Equipment Bursts Natural Gas Line in Dallas: DFR
    NBC 5 News

    Heavy construction equipment ruptured a natural gas line in Dallas Wednesday morning.

    According to Dallas Fire-Rescue, the gas leak happened before 9:27 a.m. in the 11100 block of Denton Drive, along elevated Green Line Dallas Area Rapid Transit train tracks.

    Firefighters closed Denton Drive between Southwell Road and Walnut Hill Lane.

    Passengers riding DART's Green Line will board shuttle buses between Bachman and Farmers Branch stations. DART said there may be some delays due to the gas leak.

    Body Painting Festival Brings 'Fantasy' Figures to S. Korea

    [NATL] Body Painting Festival Brings 'Fantasy' Figures to South Korean Stage

    Video from Texas Sky Ranger showed Dallas firefighters and hazmat crews arriving to help patch the leak.

    There have been no reports of injuries.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices