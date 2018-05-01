Construction Completed for Interchanges of Highways 121, 360

Road construction has become a way of life for many of us during our morning commute.

The project for the interchange of state highways 360 and 121 has wrapped up in Tarrant County with the promise of a smoother, faster commute.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony is set for 10 a.m. at the Skate Town parking lot at 2330 William D. Tate Ave. in Grapevine

The project started back in 2016 and finished this weekend, seven months ahead of schedule.

The $61 million project added new connectors for highways 114, 121 and 360.

It should reduce congestion, minimize weaving in traffic and improve safety, officials said.

This was the first Texas Clear Lanes TxDoT project to start construction.

There are several more projects in the works including State Highway 199 in Tarrant County between Lake Worth and Azle. It should be completed next year.

Another Tarrant County project will begin soon on Interstate 820 between Randol Mill Road and Northeast exchange.