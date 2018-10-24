Construction Complete on Portion of PGBT in Plano

The North Texas Tollway Authority has opened an additional lane of traffic in each direction of the President George Bush Turnpike between U.S. 75 and Texas 78.

Hopefully with the addition of the fourth lane, traffic will not be as heavy. Construction on the widening of this segment of the PGBT began in June 2017.

The additional lanes were constructed in the center median.

Other segments of the PGBT Widening Project are still ongoing:

• DNT to I-35E (under construction, anticipated completion late 2019)

• I-35E to north of Belt Line Road in Irving (in design phase)

• SH 183 to I-20 (in design phase)