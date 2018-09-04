Construction Closures to Bring Traffic Delays in Dallas

The month of September kicks off with three important construction closures affecting traffic throughout Dallas. (Published 2 minutes ago)

The month of September kicks off with three important construction closures affecting traffic throughout Dallas.

The Pennsylvania Avenue entrance ramp to southbound Interstate 45 will close for an extended period of time starting at 9 a.m. Monday. It will remain closed until the new ramp and connectors to I-45 are completed in the summer of 2019.

Traffic will continue on the southbound frontage road with drivers using the Lamar Street entrance ramp to access to southbound I-45.

Also, the westbound Woodall Rodgers (Spur 366) ramp to southbound Interstate 35E will close nightly starting at 9 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 4 through Friday, Sept. 7. Various ramps and southbound main lanes on I-35E between Hi Line Drive and Interstate 30 will close for construction for the Lowest Stemmons project.

Finally, the two right lanes of eastbound Interstate 30 between Fort Worth Avenue and Beckley Avenue will be closed nightly from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. through Thursday, Sept. 6. All lanes will return to normal at 5 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 7.

Other nighttime closures of note this week include the following from Tuesday, Sept. 4 through Friday, Sept. 7 between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m.

• Southbound I-35E: Various lanes closed including the Woodall Rodgers connection to southbound I-35E

• Southbound I-35E: Frontage road between Continental Avenue and Commerce Street including the entrance ramp from Continental Avenue to southbound I-35E

• Northbound I-35E: Continental Avenue entrance ramp

• Southbound Continental Avenue exit ramp from I-35E