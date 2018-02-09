Construction Closures in Dallas and Fort Worth

Drivers who plan to commute around Dallas or Fort Worth this weekend and into next week may want to keep these changes in mind.

Fort Worth Weekend Construction on the North Tarrant Express 35W project.



Friday, February 9th from 9 p.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday, February 10th the following closures will be in place:

•The ramp from southbound I-35W to eastbound and westbound I-30 will be closed. Traffic will be redirected to Rosedale Street.

On Saturday, February 10th from 9 p.m. to 10 a.m. Sunday, February 11th the following closures will be in place:

•All lanes of northbound and southbound I-35W at I-30 will be closed. Northbound traffic will be redirected to Beach Street and southbound traffic will be redirected to Summit Avenue.

•The direct connector from eastbound I-30 to northbound I-35W will be closed. Traffic will be redirected to Beach Street.

•The direct connector from eastbound Spur 280 to southbound I-35W will be closed. Traffic will be redirected to Beach Street.

This construction work is weather-permitting.

In Dallas there will be lane closures on US 67 next week.



•February 9 - 16 – The westbound and eastbound right lanes of Wintergreen Road will be closed with the south to north U-turn lane and north to south U-turn lane from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. This will happen every day except Saturday and Sunday.

DART Update:

TxDOT has completed repairs to the Interstate 345 bridge over DART Green Line tracks near downtown Dallas. Normal weekend Green Line service between Victory and Deep Ellum stations will resume as of Saturday, Feb. 10.