North Texas drivers will want to be aware of the following closures and delays to save some commute time this week.



In Waxahachie the demolition of the Brookside Road Bridge over Interstate 35E begins. Work entails multiple night-time lane closures on I-35E, including full closures of both north and southbound main lanes.

There will also be intermittent 15-minute closures on the frontage roads. The Brookside Road bridge will be closed for 60 days through reconstruction. Work begins each night between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m., and wraps up each morning at 6 a.m.

In Anna US 75 will be closed tonight at the FM 455 underpass for bridge construction. The closure of all north and southbound main lanes is to allow workers to safely install new beams on the FM 455 bridge across US 75.

The closure will begin at 9 p.m. and wrap up at 5 a.m. Tuesday. Traffic in both directions will be detoured to the frontage road.

Drivers in Fort Worth will face closures on North Loop 820 and on 183. The State Highway 183 Closures begin in Euless.

In Irving, the State Highway 183 off-ramp to Carl Road will close each night this week.