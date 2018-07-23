Construction Begins on Multi-Lane Roundabout in Frisco - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Construction Begins on Multi-Lane Roundabout in Frisco

The $1.9 million roundabout project is expected to wrap up in January.

By Eline de Bruijn

Published 36 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Construction Begins on Multi-Lane Roundabout in Frisco
    NBC 5

    Drivers who navigate through Frisco will need to know about this traffic change that starts Monday.

    If you usually take Ohio Drive and Warren Parkway in Frisco, you'll need to detour due to a new multi-lane roundabout at that intersection.

    Warren Parkway will shut down just west of Ohio Drive.

    Traffic control on Ohio Drive will shift over the next six months.

    The $1.9 million project is expected to wrap up in January.

    This will be Frisco's fourth roundabout following the one at Teel and Rockhill parkways, and two at John Hickman Parkway near The Star. 

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices