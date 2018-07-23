Construction Begins on Multi-Lane Roundabout in Frisco

Drivers who navigate through Frisco will need to know about this traffic change that starts Monday.

If you usually take Ohio Drive and Warren Parkway in Frisco, you'll need to detour due to a new multi-lane roundabout at that intersection.

Warren Parkway will shut down just west of Ohio Drive.

Traffic control on Ohio Drive will shift over the next six months.

The $1.9 million project is expected to wrap up in January.

This will be Frisco's fourth roundabout following the one at Teel and Rockhill parkways, and two at John Hickman Parkway near The Star.

