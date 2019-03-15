Amber Alerts were issued in Texas on Saturday for three siblings who were reported missing from Waterbury last weekend and were last heard from in Sealy, Texas.

A mother of three from Waterbury, Connecticut and her boyfriend tied to an Amber Alert issued in February have been arrested in Texas.

The Denton County Sheriff’s Office confirms 29-year-old Crystal McGrath and 38-year-old Lester Joy are being held at the Denton County jail. They each face charges of risk of injury and custodial interference.

Amber Alerts were issued in Texas for McGrath’s three children, who were reported missing from Connecticut on February 16.

All three children, 2-year-old Maryah Matthew, 5-year-old Dylan McGrath and 7-year-old Maddison McGrath, were last seen with Crystal on February 16, 2019, at approximately 12:30 p.m.

Officers said Crystal was allowed supervised visits with her three children, but she violated the conditions of the supervised release.

Police said Crystal left a McDonald's restaurant in Waterbury with the children. Her boyfriend, Joy, was believed to be in the vehicle at the time.

Photo credit: Texas Ambert Alert Network

Police said they were searching for Crystal and Joy in connection with the kids' abduction and traced them to Texas.

The whereabouts of the children were not immediately clear.