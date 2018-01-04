Weeks after Dallas County Juvenile Department director Terry Smith said she couldn't guarantee that kids in her care go outside even a few times per month, it's not clear whether she is still in charge.

County commissioner John Wiley Price - furious over a report that kids were kept indoors - says she's not. "She's not to be back on the premises," Price said Tuesday.

But Smith denied that, saying in an email Tuesday: "I am at work performing my duties."

"This is bull!" Price replied Wednesday morning.

CLICK HERE to read more from our media partners at The Dallas Morning News.

