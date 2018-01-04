Conflict and Confusion Over Who's in Charge of Dallas County's Juvenile Detainees - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Conflict and Confusion Over Who's in Charge of Dallas County's Juvenile Detainees

By Steve Thompson and Naomi Martin - The Dallas Morning News

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 45 minutes ago

    Weeks after Dallas County Juvenile Department director Terry Smith said she couldn't guarantee that kids in her care go outside even a few times per month, it's not clear whether she is still in charge.

    Weeks after Dallas County Juvenile Department director Terry Smith said she couldn't guarantee that kids in her care go outside even a few times per month, it's not clear whether she is still in charge.

    County commissioner John Wiley Price - furious over a report that kids were kept indoors - says she's not. "She's not to be back on the premises," Price said Tuesday.

    But Smith denied that, saying in an email Tuesday: "I am at work performing my duties."

    "This is bull!" Price replied Wednesday morning.

