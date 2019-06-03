Confederate Monument at State Capitol Defaced - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Confederate Monument at State Capitol Defaced

Published 2 hours ago

    A Confederate monument at the State Capitol was vandalized with paint Sunday morning. It has since been cleaned up and no arrest were made.

    The "Confederate Dead" monument in front of the Capitol along Eleventh Street had red paint splattered on one side, while the other side had the word "racists" written with spray paint, NBC affiliate KXAN reported.

    The monument was erected in 1903 as a memorial for Texas Confederate soldiers.

    Troopers with the Texas Department of Transportation are investigating this as an act of criminal mischief.

