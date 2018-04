When NOT to visit the ER:

-Colds, sore throat and flu symptoms

-Ear or sinus pain

-Rashes

-Cuts that don't nee stitches

-Constipation

-Tolerable pain

When to visit the ER:

-Heart problems

-Breathing problems

-Heavy bleeding

-Broken bones

-Severe pain

More information here.