Concrete Damage Closes Balmorhea, Texas Spring-Fed 1930s-Era Pool - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Texas News

News from around the state of Texas

Concrete Damage Closes Balmorhea, Texas Spring-Fed 1930s-Era Pool

Published 43 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Concrete Damage Closes Balmorhea, Texas Spring-Fed 1930s-Era Pool
    Frank Heinz, NBC 5 News
    The 1930s-era pool at Balmorhea State Park is fed by the San Solomon Spring.

    A 1930s-era West Texas swimming pool built by the federal Civilian Conservation Corps and touted as the world's largest spring-fed swimming pool is shut down indefinitely because the concrete floor is damaged.

    Texas Parks and Wildlife Department officials say the damaged area is under the diving area at the Balmorhea State Park pool and stabilizes pool walls from erosion.

    Authorities said they're working to figure out the extent of the damage, discovered during cleaning last week, and how to fix it.

    The 3.5 million-gallon pool about 120 miles southwest of Midland is up to 25 deep and covers 1.3 acres. More than 15 million gallons of cool water from San Solomon Springs flow through it daily.

    Worth the Drive: Touring West TexasWorth the Drive: Touring West Texas

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices