The hot and humid days are finally upon us.

That also means it's finally the time of year we begin learning more about the upcoming State Fair of Texas. We're just over 100 sleeps away from opening day.

Overnight, the folks at the State Fair revealed the confirmed lineup for this year's Chevrolet Main Stage concert series. The performances are all included with your fair admission ticket. More information about tickets and season passes is here.

Friday, Sept. 27

8:30 p.m. - Rick Springfield

Saturday, Sept. 28

2:00 p.m. - TBA

8:30 p.m. - CAMEO

Sunday, Sept. 29

5:30 p.m. - La Maquinaria Norteña

Friday, Oct. 4

8:30 p.m. - Hotel California

Saturday, Oct. 5

8:30 p.m. - Daughtry

Sunday, Oct. 6

5:30 p.m. - Tye Tribbet

Friday, Oct. 11

8:30 p.m. - Bob Schneider

Saturday, Oct. 12

8:30 p.m. - Big & Rich featuring Cowboy Troy

Sunday, Oct. 13

8:30 p.m. - Billy Ray Cyrus

Monday, Oct. 14

5:30 p.m. - Shane & Shane

Friday, Oct. 18

8:30 p.m. - Shining Star

Saturday, Oct. 19

8:30 p.m. - TBA

Sunday, Oct. 20

3:00 p.m. - Gary P. Nunn

Fairgoers can also check out local and regional acts at four stages throughout Fair Park. Artists will be announced later this summer.

The 2019 State Fair of Texas runs Friday, Sept. 27 through Sunday, Oct. 20. This year's theme is "Celebrating Texas Creativity."