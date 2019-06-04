Main Stage Concert Lineup Revealed for 2019 State Fair of Texas - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x
State Fair of Texas

State Fair of Texas

Covering the massive State Fair of Texas

Main Stage Concert Lineup Revealed for 2019 State Fair of Texas

Published 11 minutes ago | Updated 1 minute ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Main Stage Concert Lineup Revealed for 2019 State Fair of Texas
    Kevin Brown | State Fair of Texas
    Big Tex at the 2018 State Fair of Texas

    The hot and humid days are finally upon us.

    That also means it's finally the time of year we begin learning more about the upcoming State Fair of Texas. We're just over 100 sleeps away from opening day.

    Overnight, the folks at the State Fair revealed the confirmed lineup for this year's Chevrolet Main Stage concert series. The performances are all included with your fair admission ticket. More information about tickets and season passes is here.

    Friday, Sept. 27
    8:30 p.m. - Rick Springfield

    Saturday, Sept. 28
    2:00 p.m. - TBA
    8:30 p.m. - CAMEO

    Sunday, Sept. 29
    5:30 p.m. - La Maquinaria Norteña

    Friday, Oct. 4
    8:30 p.m. - Hotel California

    Saturday, Oct. 5
    8:30 p.m. - Daughtry

    Sunday, Oct. 6
    5:30 p.m. - Tye Tribbet

    Friday, Oct. 11
    8:30 p.m. - Bob Schneider

    Saturday, Oct. 12
    8:30 p.m. - Big & Rich featuring Cowboy Troy

    Sunday, Oct. 13
    8:30 p.m. - Billy Ray Cyrus

    Monday, Oct. 14
    5:30 p.m. - Shane & Shane

    Friday, Oct. 18
    8:30 p.m. - Shining Star

    Saturday, Oct. 19
    8:30 p.m. - TBA

    Sunday, Oct. 20
    3:00 p.m. - Gary P. Nunn

    Fairgoers can also check out local and regional acts at four stages throughout Fair Park. Artists will be announced later this summer.

    The 2019 State Fair of Texas runs Friday, Sept. 27 through Sunday, Oct. 20. This year's theme is "Celebrating Texas Creativity."

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices