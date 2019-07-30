Complaints About State Troopers Helping Dallas Police

Neighbors in South Dallas are complaining about the State Department of Public Safety Troopers who are helping Dallas Police this summer. (Published 33 minutes ago)

Neighbors in South Dallas are complaining about the State Department of Public Safety Troopers who are helping Dallas Police this summer.

The troopers were assigned by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) to help Dallas combat a spike in violent crime including a surge in murders.

"I don't feel like it's doing anything to stop the violence," South Dallas resident Cinthy Wheat said.

She lives on Park Row near Malcolm X Boulevard where Wheat said she has seen many DPS traffic stops. Wheat said the stops are singling out Black and Latino drivers with the claim of looking for guns and drugs.

Apple Contractors Found Listening In on Siri Conversations

Apple has long touted its commitment to protecting customer data, but according to a new report from The Guardian, humans are listening in on conversations with Apple's voice assistant Siri. According to an anonymous whistleblower, Apple contractors regularly eavesdrop on recordings with medical information, drug deals and even intimate moments. (Published Tuesday, July 30, 2019)

"It's starting to be a harassment now," she said.

Dallas City Council Member Adam Bazaldua scheduled a 6 p.m. meeting Tuesday and invited Texas DPS and Dallas Police officials to hear the resident complaints.

"The only thing that I continue to hear that they're doing is expired stickers, traffic violations, etcetera. That's in my opinion only increasing police presence and not doing anything to directly combat our violent crimes," Bazaldua said.

The Councilman said Latino drivers have told him the troopers asked for immigration papers on traffic stops, something Dallas Police officers seldom do.

Bazaldua said the Troopers should be sent to other parts of Dallas so more Dallas Police officers can work in South Dallas.

"I don't think the community would be near as concerned if we had the same amount of police presence but they were all Dallas Police Department," Bazaldua said.

More Than 100 Million Affected by Capital One Breach

Capital One says a hacker got access to the personal information of over 100 million individuals applying for credit. (Published Monday, July 29, 2019)

The meeting was to be held in the gym at the Martin Luther King Recreation Center, 2901 Pennsylvania Avenue in Dallas near Fair Park.