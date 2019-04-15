Como Elementary Students Receive Huge Ellen Show Surprise

Students at a Fort Worth elementary school got the surprise of their lives Monday afternoon when they learned the Ellen DeGeneres Show is giving them a big donation.

Students at a Fort Worth elementary school, students got the surprise of their lives Monday afternoon when they learned the Ellen DeGeneres Show is giving them a big donation.

Como Elementary will receive $50,000 to go toward new technology and food. The school provides two free meals a day and sends food home over the weekends, because many students don't have enough to eat.

The kids got Ellen's attention through a series of music videos, led by a much-loved math teacher. On Monday, they even got to talk to Ellen via satellite.

"I told Ellen that, 'Ellen we love you, you have spotlighted our awesome teachers here at Como Elementary and it means so much to us,'" Como fifth-grader Sage Baham said.

"She said she would love to grow up to be like me, which is kind of funny because she's already grown up!" classmate Daniel Washington added.

The students and their teacher will be featured on Ellen Tuesday afternoon at 3 p.m. on NBC 5.