"Just Show Up": Como Community Center Hosts Daddy and Me Dance

The Como neighborhood in Southwest Fort Worth has struggled with high poverty and crime rates for decades. But now there are signs of progress, and the Como Community Center is at the heart of it all.

On Friday night, the center hosted a "Daddy and Me" dance that showed how parents are taking charge of their community.

The dance is meant to strengthen the role of fathers in their children's lives. But not all the ties in the room came from family lines.

"We grew up kind of the same way, without that father figure," said Warren Davis.

He and his brother Zachary Davis stepped in to be that male role model for six-year-old Jazzy and seven-year-old Jourdan when the Davis' mother and aunt started fostering the children.

"I'm just here, I guess, like a backbone,” Zachary Davis said. “I pretty much do the disciplining, the straightening out."

"Him being a boy and growing up in certain areas,” Warren said, gesturing to Jourdan. “Seeing the things he may have seen or may see one day, it's good to be an influence and show them there's a better way."

That's how change comes around, every role model guiding the way and lifting the community child by child.

"That's what we have to do as men, just show up," Warren said. "These small neighborhoods, it's big on love."