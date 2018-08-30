Commuters can expect some temporary daytime and overnight lane closures at the beginning of September and these will include several ramps and frontage roads through downtown Dallas.

The closures are taking place due to the Lowest Stemmons Project which is a 2.3-mile, $79 million Texas Clear Lanes project on I-30 E starting from I-30 to north Oak Lawn Avenue.

Starting from Tuesday, September 4, to Friday, September 7, the westbound Woodall Rodgers (Spur 366) ramp to southbound I-35 E will be closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Additional closures include:

Southbound I-35 E frontage road between Continental Avenue and Commerce Street, including the entrance ramp from Continental Avenue to southbound I-35 E

Northbound I-35E Continental Avenue entrance ramp

Southbound Continental Avenue exit ramp from I-35E

Daytime road closures will be taking place September 4 through September m8 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. each day.

These closures include:

Reunion Boulevard entrance ramp to eastbound I-30

In addition to these temporary closures, the southbound I-35 E frontage road between Inspiration Drive and Continental Avenue, south of the Hi Line Drive, is estimated to remain closed until late Fall 2018.