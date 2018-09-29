Community Members Demand Answers About Recent Shootings

To mark Botham Jean’s birthday, a town hall was held at St. Paul United Methodist Church in Dallas where community members had the chance to bring up their questions and concerns about his case and others. (Published 24 minutes ago)

Saturday would have been Botham Jean's 27th birthday.

To mark Jean's birthday, a town hall was held at St. Paul United Methodist Church in Dallas where community members had the chance to bring up their questions and concerns about his case and others.

Jean was shot and killed earlier this month by an off-duty police officer who said she mistook his apartment for her own.

"I believe that church is a place for people who are hurt to have a place to express themselves," said Richie Butler, senior pastor at the church.

A panel discussion took place with activists and elected officials, including Dallas County District Attorney Faith Johnson.

Johnson said that she will do her best to prepare and gather evidence before she takes the case of Botham Jean to the grand jury. She said the grand jury will decide whether to issue an indictment for murder.

Johnson said she doesn't have a specific date as to when the case will be taken to the grand jury, a response that many people at the meeting were frustrated with.

"The question is, 'Do we want it right, or do we want it quick?'" Johnson said.

Johnson also said that she intended to retry the case involving Lyndo Jones.

Jones was mistaken for a burglar and shot by a Mesquite Police officer in 2017. A mistrial was declared when a jury couldn’t reach a verdict this week.

Johnson said it could take around 6 months before a retrial happens. They still need to get transcripts from the court reporter.

"I think 6 months is entirely too long… I think she should retry this case as quickly as possible,” said Justin Moore, an attorney for Jones.

Others in the crowd agreed with Moore that justice should be served quicker for Jones.

"The anger, the hostility that was in this room was necessary for these elected officials to understand how upset and intolerable not only this incident was but the way this incident was handed…" said Lee Merritt, an attorney for Jones.

Amber Guyger, the Dallas police officer accused of manslaughter in the fatal shooting of Jean, has been fired by the Dallas Police Department.

Derek Wiley, the Mesquite officer who shot and wounded Lyndo Jones, is no longer with the department.

