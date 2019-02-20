The tables were full and take-out business was brisk at Sicily's Pizza & Pasta in McKinney. "It's the least we could do," owner Merita Saliu said. "I'm honored."

The restaurant hosted a fundraiser for McKinney police Officer Adam Hamilton on Wednesday, donating half the sales to help offset medical bills.

Last month, 27-year old Hamilton started having seizures. Wednesday morning he went in for surgery to remove a mass on his brain.

"He just has a real good heart," said Chris Kennedy, president of the McKinney Police Association. "He has the aura about him that people can see when they have contact with him."

"It's important to have the support of the community," said Robert Coffman, who came to have lunch and donate to the cause.

"It would probably hit him in the feels," said Kennedy of his brother in blue. "Probably he'd ask, 'Who's cutting onions?'"

As patrons paid their bills, many dropped extra money, including $100 bills, in a donation bin.

"We are all human," Saliu said. "If only we take time out to help each other, we would be a better world."