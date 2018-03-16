The family of Christina Morris is asking for help finding a final resting place for her remains. (Published 52 minutes ago)

The family of Christina Morris says the community has come through for them in a big way, once again, as they begin to plan her funeral.

Morris disappeared in 2014 after a night out in Plano. Last week — nearly four years later — her remains were discovered in a field in the Collin County community of Anna.

Her death remains under investigation.

Morris' family members have said they would like to bury her in the historic Allen Cemetery because "she was born and raised in Allen and has been too far from home for far too long."



All of the plots at the small cemetery, however, have already been purchased.

Believing it was a long shot, but one worth taking, Morris' step-sister Sarah Estes wrote a post on Facebook asking if anyone with a plot would be willing to sell it to the family.

Within days, she said, they received multiple offers.

"We are overwhelmed with the love and support we’ve received from our community," Estes wrote in a post Thursday, thanking those who had responded. "It is wonderful to see Team Christina in action. You guys never cease to amaze me!"

Estes added the family is still weighing it's options and that it will likely be several more weeks before they finalize plans for a memorial service.

