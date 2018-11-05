Two North Texas schools and churches are mourning the loss of a couple who died in a weekend car crash, Monday, November 5, 2018.

On Monday afternoon, the sanctuary at First Christian Church in Granbury was quiet.

"I think we're going to be coming to terms with this for a long time," said Senior Minister Justin Jeter. "They were such amazing people. They brought a glow that was just contagious."

Jeter was speaking about 28-year-old Jeremy Bowen and 26-year-old Ashley Morrison. The couple died in a single car crash over the weekend. A Department of Public Safety trooper discovered the wreckage at 8 a.m. Sunday.

Bowen was a choir director at Granbury High School. Morrison was a music teacher in Azle. Both were active in churches in the Granbury community.

"I didn't believe it was real," Alexandria Smith said through tears. She worked on the ministry team at First Christian Church with Bowen. "The laughs that we shared together is what I will remember."

Both Bowen and Morrison were accomplished musicians. Bowen was in the process of getting his Masters Degree at Kansas State. Both of the North Texas schools in which they taught had grief counselors ready Monday for any students or staff who needed to talk.

DPS said investigators may never know why the crash happened.

"It's always one of the first questions we have when someone dies, and yet even if we knew why, we wouldn't have peace," explained Amy Piatt, a member of the First Christian ministry team. "I think the deeper longing is for sense of peace."

A joint funeral is planned at Acton Methodist Church at 2 p.m. Sunday.