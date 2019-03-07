Community Helps Prosper Family After Death of Father

An entire community rallies around a family after losing their father in a tragic, motor cross accident. Truly showing the meaning of 'paying it forward.'

Ask anyone who knew Lanny Cox and they will tell you he was a lot of things, but first he was a family man.

To his family, he wasn't just a lot of things, he was everything.

"His whole world revolved around the kids," said his wife Gayla. "Their sports and their activities."

February 27 was the day that would change the family forever.

"He said, 'I might ride maybe.' And I said, 'please don't! First of all it's freezing cold and second of all, you know I don't like it when you ride,'" said Gayla to her husband.

That day, Lanny was involved in a motocross accident. It was something that had happened before, but this one was fatal. Lanny left behind a family that not only depended on him emotionally, but financially too.

"He just had such a big heart. He was just so kind and he would do anything for anyone," said Gayla.

Anything included wearing a shirt that read 'Mr. Teacher of the Year' when Gayla won the award at Light Farms Elementary school in Prosper, where she is a Kindergarten teacher.

Lanny was known by the kids at his wife's school and even built larger than life structures for the classroom kids to enjoy.

The family was set to close on a house just days after Lanny's accident. Since then, Gayla has found a much smaller home she can afford on her own, but it was other things that she really needed help with. Everyday tasks like just making a meal needed attention. That's when the community stepped up for the family, led by Prosper Fire Chief Stuart Blasingame, a family friend.

"I'm blessed to be able to help people on a daily basis, but it's different when it's people you know and people that you care about," said Chief Blasingame.

The community has stepped up ever since. Helping the family with supplies, bringing dinner every night and even donating to the GoFundMe account Blasingame set up just after Lanny passed away.

He said it was the least he could do for a man who had done so much. A man, that even in his passing, is still helping others as an organ donor.

"It may take a bit of your time, but it could be the most rewarding thing you have ever done in your life if you reach out and help somebody else," said Blasingame.