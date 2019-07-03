Community Gathers to Remember Family Killed in Plane Crash

As the investigation continues into the plane crash that resulted in the death of 10 people Sunday, the community will gather at All Saints Catholic Church Wednesday.

Friends and family will gather at 9 a.m. at 5231 Meadowcreek Drive in Dallas for a rosary and mass to remember Dylan and Alice Maritato and their mother and stepfather Ornella and Brian Ellard.

Dylan and Alice both attended schools in the Diocese of Dallas. Alice was a sophomore at John Paul II and Dylan would have entered 8th grade at All Saints.

Grief counselors and campus ministers will be available for students following the ceremony.

