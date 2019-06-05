Pleasant Grove expressed their worries about the violence Wednesday night, but many are mostly fed up with it. Some are actively working to prevent gun violence in their communities, while others are avoiding it altogether. (Published 4 minutes ago)

Pleasant Grove Residents Say They Are Fed Up With Violence

Pleasant Grove expressed their worries about the violence Wednesday night, but many are mostly fed up with it.

Some are actively working to prevent gun violence in their communities, while others are avoiding it altogether.

Peter Johnson said he has always been one to put action behind his words -- especially when it comes to his community.

"I started doing gun buybacks a little over 30 years ago," Johnson said.

Over the last 30 years he's taken some 20,000 guns off the streets of Dallas.

"I've bought everything from machine guns to little nasty handguns to high powered rifles,” he said.

Sometimes he said would even re-purpose them and make into sculptures.

In the midst of what's turning out to be a violent year for the city of Dallas, Johnson said he was thinking of organizing another gun buyback.

"The time is always right to do what is right," he said.

The fatal shooting of Malik Tyler in Pleasant Grove marked the fourth teenager killed by gunfire within the last five days.

Dallas is at 93 murders just halfway into 2019.

The gun violence hit home for Cheree Samuels.

"I wish the police or that we could just come together as a community and find out the source of what's going on," Samuels said.

She said she grew up in Pleasant Grove -- not far from where Tyler was shot -- but moved away years ago to raise her own kids far away from the violence.

"Never had any problems, walked home, walked to and from school every day with no issues. Now I don't think that would be safe thing to do," she said.

The numbers in the city appear bleak, but Johnson said he was undeterred in his mission.

He'll continue to buy back guns as a way of contributing to a safer community.

"They'll never be back on the street where they can be used to harm people again."