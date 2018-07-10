Dallas is asking for public feedback on their Homeless Solution Plan.

The City of Dallas has a four-point plan to address homelessness and it is asking residents to comment on the plan at a series of public meetings, starting Tuesday night at the Dallas Central Library.

The plan calls for increasing shelter capacity, boosting incentives to get private landlords to house homeless people, building new permanent supportive house with $20 million from a 2017 bond referendum and opening temporary shelters around the city in the meantime as the other steps are pursued.

The temporary shelter idea has drawn opposition from some neighbors and members of the City Council.

Final approval of the plan is scheduled for August after input from the public meetings. The plan is the result of lengthy discussion and meetings by a task force.



Tuesday’s meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. at the Central Library at 1515 Young Street.

Here is a link to all the other meeting dates and locations.

