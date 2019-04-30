Comcast NBCUniversal announced that it has awarded approximately $5,000 in scholarships for the 2019-2020 school year to North Texas students as part of its annual Leaders and Achievers® Scholarship Program. Students are selected for their outstanding community service, academic performance, and leadership skills.

The award, funded by the Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation, is a one-time, $2,500 scholarship to be used toward undergraduate education-related expenses. Since 2001, more than $33 million has been awarded to nearly 30,000 high school seniors across the country as part of the Leaders and Achievers program.

"The Leaders and Achievers scholarship winners are outstanding students who are committed to academic excellence and community service," said Tom Ehlmann, NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 President and General Manager. "We are honored to recognize their achievements on behalf of the Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation."

"We are excited to share in this opportunity to reward North Texas students for their hard work inside and outside of the classroom and help support them as they continue their educational journeys," added Nada Ruddock, NBC 5 Vice President of Community Affairs.

NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 recognized local winners, Jasmin Sarinana, a resident of Dallas and a student at Yvonne A. Ewell Townview Magnet Center's School of Health Professions (Dallas Independent School District) and Steve Lomeli, a resident of Irving and a student at Jack E. Singley Academy (Irving Independent School District). Each will receive $2,500 from the foundation through their future educational institution and an iPad to make it a little easier to access coursework, take notes and manage scheduling.

The Comcast Leaders and Achievers Scholarship Program provides scholarships to students who strive to achieve their full potential, who are catalysts for positive change in their communities, who are involved in their schools, and who serve as models for their fellow students. The philosophy behind the program is to give young people every opportunity to prepare for the future and to engage them in their communities. The program also demonstrates the importance and value of civic involvement, especially by the business community.

