Dallas' Office of Cultural Affairs is placing three colorful pianos, painted by artist Leigha Lugo, around the city for people to play in different parks.

Downtown Dallas was alive with the sound of music on Saturday.

People headed out to Main Street Garden Park to check out three colorful pianos.

The pianos were painted by Leigha Lugo for a project called "Play On, Dallas!"

Lugo, along with the city's Office of Cultural Affairs, decided that each of the pianos would be placed in different spots around the city, including Pegasus Park, the Dallas Farmers Market, and Dallas Love Field Airport.

Lugo hopes the pianos will connect the city to arts and music.



