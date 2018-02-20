The Collin County Sheriff's Office says a woman who had last been seen Friday has been located unharmed.

The family of 26-year-old Jaret Martinez Juarez said she was last seen when she left her cousin's house in Princeton.

The sheriff's office said late Tuesday that Juarez was located unharmed in Richardson.

Further details were not released.

When the 'Shib Sibs' Saw Leslie Jones in the Crowd, They Knew It Would Be a Good Day

Alex and Maia Shibutani were scanning the crowd before their performance in the ice dance competition at the Olympic Winter Games when they saw a familiar face, "SNL" star Leslie Jones. After that, the "Shib Sibs" took the ice and won a bronze medal. (Published Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018)

Juarez's brother, Abdail Martinez, says his sister works as a maid, and her cousins helped her clean a clinic in Dallas on Friday. He says Juarez dropped them off around 3:30 p.m. and was supposed to drive home to Farmersville, about 12 miles away, but never showed up.