Collin County Sheriff's Office Says Woman Found After Reported Missing

Woman found unharmed in Richardson, officials say

By Meredith Yeomans

Published at 4:07 PM CST on Feb 20, 2018 | Updated at 10:38 PM CST on Feb 20, 2018

    Collin County Sheriff's Office Says Woman Found After Reported Missing
    Collin County Sheriff's Department
    Jaret Martinez Juarez

    The Collin County Sheriff's Office says a woman who had last been seen Friday has been located unharmed.

    The family of 26-year-old Jaret Martinez Juarez said she was last seen when she left her cousin's house in Princeton.

    The sheriff's office said late Tuesday that Juarez was located unharmed in Richardson.

    Further details were not released.

    Juarez's brother, Abdail Martinez, says his sister works as a maid, and her cousins helped her clean a clinic in Dallas on Friday. He says Juarez dropped them off around 3:30 p.m. and was supposed to drive home to Farmersville, about 12 miles away, but never showed up.

