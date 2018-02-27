Prom season is here and a Collin County church is once again helping high school students get ready for their big night.

For the past 10 years, the Prom Closet in Plano has been giving away donated prom dresses, shoes, jewelry, wraps, purses and accessories. This year, St. Andrew United Methodist Church has 5,500 dresses up for grabs, for free.

The only requirement is that girls must be present to receive their dresses and accessories.

Last year, the Prom Closet provided dresses to more than 900 girls, 270 pairs of shoes and 1,700 pieces of jewelry.

Fla. High School Student Thanks First Responders for Saving Her Life

Student Maddy Wilford got emotional when thanking everyone who helped her after she was severely injured in the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. (Published Monday, Feb. 26, 2018)

Organizers are asking for larger-sized dresses, with a special emphasis on sizes 20 and up. Donations can be brought to room 133 at the church.



St. Andrew United Methodist Church is located at 1401 Mira Vista Drive in Plano. Dresses are available Feb. 27, 28 and March 1 from 4-8 p.m. and March 3, 9 a.m. to noon.

