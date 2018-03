Officials are investigating after a fire broke out at Erwin Park in Collin County Tuesday afternoon. (Published 2 hours ago)

Officials are investigating after a Collin County park caught fire Tuesday afternoon.

When McKinney firefighters arrived at Erwin Park, they discovered one-to-two acres on fire. The park is located at 4300 County Road 1006.



The park was evacuated as a precaution.



Firefighters from two cities battled the blaze, as whipping winds and dry condition made it more difficult to fight.



Crews were able to contain the fire and remain on the scene to watch for any hot spots.



No one was injured.