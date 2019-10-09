A Collin County man has been arrested and charged with online solicitation of a minor.

On Sunday, investigators with the Child Exploitation Unit were contacted by Anna Police Department regarding online solicitation of a minor. The investigation revealed that 44-year-old Jeffrey Rincker solicited sexual acts from two juvenile victims.

CEU investigators secured and executed search and arrest warrants at Rincker's residence on Tuesday. Rincker was taken into custody and his electronic devices were seized for forensic examination.

Rincker was charged with 2 counts of online solicitation of a minor. His bond is set at $50 thousand for each count of solicitation.

Student Suspended for Posting Warnings of Rapist in School