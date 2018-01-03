Collin County House, Barn Destroyed in Fire

A quick-moving fire spread from a barn to a home Wednesday in Celina, consuming both structures. No injuries were reported in the fire. (Published Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018)

A family has been displaced after a large fire destroyed a house and a barn Wednesday evening in rural Collin County.

The fire began in the barn on the 8000 block of Rawhide Road in Celina and quickly spread to the one-story house nearby, officials said.

Both structures were a total loss.

The cause of the fire is not yet known, and the Collin County Fire Marshal's Office will investigate.

No injuries were reported.

Fire crews struggled with battling the flames in such a rural area. There are no water lines or hydrants to tap, so crews had to use the water brought in with their trucks and then return to the city for more water.